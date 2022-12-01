EFF protest on New Road over Waluś's release cleared

The protest on the N1 South close to the chief justice's office has been cleared.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday morning protested the N1 highway in the direction of Pretoria - blocking off both sides of the highway after New Road in Midrand. The highway has since been cleared.

The party said the demonstration was against the imminent release of South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani's killer Januz Waluś on parole. The EFF's spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys told Eyewitness News members were expected to picket outside the chief justice’s offices but on the N1 south.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys: “Whatever happens today, Zondo and his justices - who have spat on the grave of freedom fighter Chris Hani – they must know that they are fully responsible. We must say no to fake reconciliation.”

Meanwhile, the Correctional Services Department has remained mum on exactly when Waluś will be released.

The expectation is that Waluś, who is currently receiving medical treatment after being stabbed in prison, will be freed on Thursday.

Waluś was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and had been locked up for nearly three decades. A unanimous judgment was handed down by the Constitutional Court on Monday and penned by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, saw Waluś, the man who killed Chris Hani, granted parole.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The JMPD public order policing unit are on scene off-ramping from the N1 north. Olifantsfontein Road officers will continue to monitor the protesters and act upon any further disturbances.

“Traffic is heavily backed up from the Buccleuch Interchange and traffic is also heavy on the N1 south due to onlookers ... Motorists are urged to avoid using the N1 towards Pretoria and are urged to use alternative routes.”