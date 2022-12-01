Deputy principal under investigation for sexual relationship with learner

It's alleged the 52-year-old man from a secondary school in Sesalaolo is in a sexual relationship with the 19-year-old.

JOHANNESBURG - A deputy school principal in Limpopo, who's accused of sleeping with a matric pupil, is under investigation by local education authorities.

The pupil's uncle, it's also believed, beat up the deputy school principal and video footage of the incident has since done the rounds on social media platforms.

Limpopo Department of Education's Mike Maringa said there's been a 50% increase in the number of teacher misconduct cases in 2022.

"As the Limpopo Department of Education, we are aware of the video clip that is circulating on social media

of the deputy principal of one of the schools in the Capricon District. We are currently establishing effects of the allegations made..."