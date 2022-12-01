DCS says Janusz Walus stable & responsive after prison stabbing

On Tuesday, Walus was stabbed at Kgosi Mampuru Prison, where he’s currently being held. This comes as he is preparing for his release on parole, which the Constitutional Court last week ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola must make sure takes place by Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Janusz Walus appears to be on the mend.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The Department of Correctional Services' Singabakho Nxumalo said that Walus was stable and responsive but that he was still being monitored by a medical team.

"Our medical team is with him, they monitored him overnight and are also running other tests. They’re monitoring him until such time they give us the green light that he can be taken back to his cell."

So far, Nxumalo says, the team hasn’t raised any major concerns, though.

In the meantime, legal expert Ulrich Roux said that it was important to remember that when someone was released on parole, they remained under the control and supervision of the Department of Correctional Services and so they had to ensure his well-being and safety.

If the authorities are satisfied that he’s well enough to be freed, though, Roux said that his release shouldn’t be delayed.