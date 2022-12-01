DA calls for early election in wake of Ramaphosa's woes

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the future of South Africans cannot be left to the ANC elective conference later this month.

CAPE TOWN - The DA is calling for an early election in the wake of the troubles facing President Cyril Ramaphosa over possible impeachment.

Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa must accept that the position he finds himself in, is of his own making.

An independent panel - which considered allegations related to the cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm, has found Ramaphosa may have breached the constitution in at least three instances.

Steenhuisen says South Africans must be allowed to vote for the next leader as soon as possible.

"The Democratic Alliance calls for a national election, not one involving 4,000 delegates at an ANC conference, but one that gives all South Africans the opportunity to determine their future - a future free of corruption, a future with jobs, a future for our children. So together let's take power away from the ANC, and let’s give it back to the people of South Africa."

Steenhuisen says a motion to this effect will be submitted to the National Assembly speaker within the coming days.