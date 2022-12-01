Cane growers consortium offer to buy distressed Tongaat Hulett's assets

Tongaat Hulett declared financial distress last month and began a voluntary business rescue process, leaving thousands of cane growers unpaid.

JOHANNESBURG - Cane growers supplying the sugar company Tongaat Hulett say they have expressed their interest in buying the bankrupt company's assets.

The South African Canegrowers Association said that the growers submitted their proposal to the company’s business rescue practitioners a few days ago.

As one of the country's oldest sugar companies deals with financial distress, the cane suppliers have opted to come together and offer to buy its assets.

Close to 15,000 commercial and small-scale farmers in KwaZulu-Natal are offering to buy Tongaat Hulett's mills, refinery, animal feeds and all its associated brands and trademarks.

The purchase would be made through a collective investment by the cane growers and the assets would be owned by unlisted liability company called, Newco.

Newco spokesperson Simon Cleasby said that this would save thousands of jobs.

"The offer is made to ensure the survival of farming operations on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal."

Cleasby added that should the company agree to sell to them, agreements should be signed quickly, to ensure that the mills were fully operational for the 2023/2024 season.