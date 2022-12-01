Calm returns in Midrand following EFF Walus parole protest

The protest has calmed down outside the office of the Chief Justice in Midrand where EFF supporters were protesting over the release of Janusz Walus on parole.

The party moved from the N1 after police dispersed the crowd obstructing traffic.

Walus, who was convicted of killing SACP leader Chris Hani in 1993, is set to be released later on Thursday, despite a public outcry.

A group gathered on the small stretch of road hit out at Chief Justice - Raymond Zondo for signing off on the release of Janusz Walus.

The Constitutional Court ordered his release over a week ago after considering a number of factors, including his behaviour behind bars.

EFF Gauteng Chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga says the decision by the Apex Court was an injustice.

"Walus is a racist murderer who killed one of the greatest freedom fighters."

While no memorandum of demands was submitted to the Chief Justice's office, Dunga says the party will apply pressure on the Constitutional Court to reconsider the decision.