Busa calls Section 89’s Phala Phala findings a crisis for SA

The release of a report compiled by the Section 89 panel found that President Cyril Ramaphosa might have violated his oath of office.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said the findings of a report on the theft of money on President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm were a significant crisis for South Africa.

The release of a report compiled by the Section 89 panel found the president might have violated his oath of office.

Busa said this posed a high risk that scandal would further erode confidence and add to an already unstable political climate, particularly in the run-up to the African National Congress (ANC) electoral conference in December.

Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) joined calls for the immediate resignation of Ramaphosa.

Saftu spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said Ramaphosa should be arrested should he be found to have violated the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

“The South African Federation of Trade Unions commends evaluation done by the Section 89 independent panel and the preliminary findings made therefrom. The South African Reserve Bank must also conclude its investigation and submit its findings so that the public can know if President Ramaphosa contravened the country’s exchange control regulations”, he said.