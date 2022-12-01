Another truck driver arrested for coal theft at Matla power station - Eskom

Eskom has been dealing with the theft of coal and diesel, with three other drivers arrested for theft so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says another truck driver has been arrested for coal theft at the utility's Matla power station in Mpumalanga.

The driver, along with his supervisor, were arrested on Monday, after they were found to have swapped out the utility's coal for lower-quality coal.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that both suspects would remain in police custody until they appeared in court.

"During questioning, the truck driver admitted to offloading the good quality coal that he'd received at the Arthur Taylor colliery in Mpumalanga. He further alleged that he was acting on instructions from his supervisor when he proceeded to the Rondebult coal yard to exchange the coal."

Two security guards were also arrested on Monday in East London for stealing close to R150,000 worth of diesel.