ANC’s parly caucus wants justice system review following Walus parole

CAPE TOWN - In the wake of the imminent release of Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus on parole, the African National Congress (ANC)'s parliamentary caucus wants the criminal justice system put under review.

The ANC said it will table draft resolutions at the party’s elective conference in December.

Caucus leader Pemmy Majodina said as lawmakers, it’s the national legislature's duty to protect the rights of victims of crime and their families.

On Wednesday morning, ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) and staff will stage a silent protest at parliament against parole being granted to Walus, who shot and killed Hani in 1993.

Majodina said her caucus respects the separation of powers and the Constitutional Court as the final arbiter in disputes adding that it's saddened and hurt by parole being granted to South African Communist Party leader Hani's murderer.

The caucus said Walus, who is recovering after a stabbing incident in prison on Tuesday has been unrepentant.

The ANC caucus also condemned the desecration of Hani's memorial site in Boksburg.

Majodina said right-wing elements operating within the country, continue to inflict pain on South Africans.

Condemning statements from white supremacist and neo-nazi groups in Poland, Majodina said they have shown complete disregard for South Africa's sovereignty, and the pain of oppression inflicted on indigenous South Africans during colonialism and apartheid.

MPs and staff will this morning hold a peaceful demonstration at the legislature in solidarity with Hani's widow, Limpho and his family, whom the caucus says have been pained by last week’s Constitutional Court judgment.