ANC's Mokonyane calls for Hani gravesite to be turned into a national monument

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane said that transforming Hani’s gravesite would preserve the country’s history and also boost the tourism sector.

Mokonyane was among the speakers at the tripartite alliance’s demonstration outside the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria on Wednesday.

She said that transforming Hani’s gravesite would preserve the country’s history and also boost the tourism sector.

The ANC, SACP and Cosatu marched to the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Tshwane to demonstrate against the release of Janusz Walus on parole.

The convicted murderer killed anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani almost 30 years ago.

Mokonyane said that the Constitutional Court’s decision to grant parole to Walus was regrettable but the tripartite alliance must do its bit to keep Hani’s legacy alive.

"We're also demanding that the gravesite of Chris Hani must be a national monument so that through our tourism, our struggle heritage roots must also take tourists in South Africa to everywhere where Chris Hani has been."

At the same time, the tripartite alliance has made renewed calls for an inquest into Hani’s assassination, saying that this could bring closure to his family.

