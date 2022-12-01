ANC postpones virtual NEC meeting that was to discuss Phala Phala matter

Eyewitness News understands that a memorandum from acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile has gone out to NEC members informing them that the virtual meeting will now be physically held at Nasrec on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country waits to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa, the African National Congress (ANC) has postponed its much-anticipated virtual national executive committee (NEC) meeting expected to deliberate over his Phala Phala saga.

Some in the NEC have been calling for Ramaphosa to fall on his sword.

The Section 89 independent panel found there’s a case to be made for the president to face impeachment.

President Ramaphosa and his trusted core are believed to be continuing with talks about the way forward.

This amid rising speculation that he will tender a resignation to the nation as its head of state.

Ramaphosa has been under increasing pressure over several months, with his opponents now armed with the independent panel’s findings, as they call for him to step aside.

Earlier, former president, Kgalema Motlanthe, ruled out any possibility of returning to government, even for a few months to assist should Ramaphosa go.

Eyewitness News understands that deliberations over ways to navigate the scandal continue.

Meanwhile, the NEC's virtual conference has been abandoned, with members raising concerns about leaks to members of the media in the middle of deliberations over Ramaphosa’s future.