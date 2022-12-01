ANC in Parly calls for justice system review following Walus' parole

ANC MPs held a peaceful protest outside Parliament on Wednesday to express their unhappiness about the imminent release of Janusz Walus from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina says Chris Hani's killer should not have been granted parole until he discloses who ordered the hit on the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader.

The party's parliamentary caucus says they will call for a review of the criminal justice system at the party's elective conference later in December.

Majodina says the views of the party’s parliamentary caucus are not an attack on the judiciary, but that lawmakers themselves have failed to repeal old laws.

“You can’t have a one-size-fits-all on parole. A person who has killed a girl child, a person who has killed a people’s leader, a hero of the people and has not shown any remorse.”

Nelson Mandela’s grandson - MP Mandla Mandela says his family is fully in support of the Hani family’s appeal for Walus’ parole to be revoked.

Mandela says the release of the murderer of the struggle hero invokes painful memories of the past.

“People that have brought extreme pain, scars to our victory of the struggle for liberation are supposed to be locked up for life and kept in jail for life.”

The ANC says by not coming clean about the crime, Walus has failed to show any respect for the country’s reconciliatory processes.