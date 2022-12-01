ABB to pay SA R2.5bn for dubious Eskom Kusile deal

The company was awarded a R2.2 billion contract in 2015 to provide the power utility with controls and instrumentation work for the Kusile power station.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Swiss engineering company, ABB has agreed to pay over R2.5 billion in punitive reparations for crimes committed at Eskom during the state capture era.

At the time, Brian Molefe was Eskom’s CEO and Matshela Koko was head of generation.

The dodgy deal resulted in Impulse International getting R549 million when Koko's stepdaughter was a shareholder.

Koko, his wife, and his stepdaughters were arrested in October on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

NPA spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga said ABB's payment must be made into the country's Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA), within 60 days.

“This is a two-pronged approach by the NPA to ensure that we prosecute those implicated in state capture and corruption whilst we also recover stolen money.”

Mhaga said the penalty is over and above the R1.6 billion ABB previously paid to Eskom in 2020.

“We are stopping at nothing in ensuring that there’s accountability for these crimes and we do all in our best interest to ensure that we restore the rule of law.”