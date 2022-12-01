AA predicts sharp drop in diesel price for December

The association said that diesel was expected to decrease by almost R1.55 a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA)'s December fuel price prediction is out and motorists can expect a sharp decline in the price of diesel.

The association said that diesel was expected to decrease by almost R1.55 a litre.

However, petrol is set to increase by between 23 cents and 33 cents per litre.

The AA's Layton Beard: "The rand's positive movement is certainly aiding consumers, without which, the outlook may have gloomier. Going forward though, we will continue to call for a re-evaluation of the fuel pricing structure to provide more longer-lasting solutions to mitigate against rising fuel costs."

Fuel prices for December will be adjusted next Wednesday.