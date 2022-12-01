3 children die, 14 people displaced in Khayeitsha fire

Fire crews were deployed to the Endlovini section of the area shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Three children have died in a fire in Khayelitsha.

City Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse said the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

"Crews from Lansdowne, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, and Strand responded to the scene which completely destroyed the structure and left approximately 14 persons displaced. Firefighters found the bodies of the two boys and a girl who sustained fatal burn wounds among the debris at about 1am. The fire was extinguished at about 1:20am."

Earlier in November, volunteers from the humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers were deployed to the Cape Town community of Masiphumelele where a fire also broke out.

At the time, Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay said: "Just less than a month ago, Gift of the Givers responded to a fire in Masiphumelele where 309 structures burnt down, leaving close to 500 people displaced."

This was the second blaze in Masiphumelele in less than a month.

The first one saw one person dying and at least 200 structures destroyed.

