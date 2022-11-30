Parliament to receive Ramaphosa impeachment report

An independent panel is expected to hand over its report to Parliament on whether or not Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday, 30 November 2022, could mark a key turning point in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political future.

The three-member panel chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo has been considering a complaint from the African Transformation Movement.

The panel also assessed whether Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in relation to the alleged coverup of a burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Never before has Parliament exercised its impeachment rules to remove a president from office.

It’s thus the first time an independent panel has been appointed to assess such evidence.

Earlier in November, Ngcobo indicated that the panel would not be able to finish its job within the prescribed 30 days due to the complexity of the matter.

Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted the panel extra time and she will be handed the report by Justice Ngcobo on Wednesday.

But whatever the pane finds, its recommendations are not binding on Parliament.

The report will have to be debated by the National Assembly - which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Should the panel recommend that the house considers an impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa, a simple majority will be required to adopt the report.

Should the panel however find insufficient evidence for Parliament to take the next step in the impeachment process, the opposition has already indicated it will, once again, insist an ad hoc committee be established, which will have the powers the panel has not had to conduct a full investigation.