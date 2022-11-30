Mkhwebane inquiry: Mpofu warns against Ramaphosa's refusal to testify

Mpofu said Ramaphosa must respond to claims that Mkhwebane acted with a political motive when she investigated his CR17 African National Congress presidential campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu said if President Cyril Ramaphosa refused to testify in her impeachment inquiry, it would be to his own detriment.

He said if the president fails to show up, the committee will have to accept Mkhwebane’s version of why she believes she was within her mandate to probe the matter. Right from the start of the inquiry, Mkhwebane's legal team indicated that they want Ramaphosa to testify.

When Ramaphosa previously responded that he doesn’t think it would be proper, Mpofu asked the committee to subpoena him - but it refused the request.

Mpofu further said Ramaphosa must explain remarks made against Mkhwebane about the CR17 investigation.

"Mr Ramaphosa, if he knows what’s good for him, will contest those if he wants to. We’ve tried to give him the opportunity. But if he doesn’t [testify], the evidence of the PP [Public Protector] will have to be accepted as uncontested."

Mpofu said Mkhwebane will defend her decision to investigate the CR17 campaign, despite the high court finding that the matter fell outside of her investigative ambit.

"Unlike the current one of Phala Phala which is supposed to be a public activity but is a private activity. But I digress again."

Mpofu said he will show Mkwhebane was only doing her job and not acting with a personal vendetta.