GP ANC to protest outside Kgosi Mampuru prison over Janusz Walus parole

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congres (ANC) in Gauteng is expected to embark on a protest at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday to show their disapproval of the release of Chris Hani's killer - Janusz Walus.

The party and alliance partners - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African Communist Party (SACP) - declared Wednesday as the Chris Hani day of action.

Walus was rushed to the prison's hospital wing on Tuesday - moments after he was stabbed by an inmate from his housing unit.

The stabbing comes just two days before he was due to be released on parole.

The correctional services centre said he's stable and receiving the necessary medical care.

Walus was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and had been locked up for nearly three decades.

The ANC, SACP and Cosatu have since expressed their unhappiness with the Constitutional Court's judgment to grant Walus parole.

The ANC argued that Walus should not be released saying his killing of Hani almost led to a civil war in South Africa.