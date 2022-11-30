'Don't pay, allow us to do our job,' says WC top cop on kidnapping ransoms

Statistics show Milnerton, Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu are leading the pack in cracking down on abductions among the top 30 stations in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Trust us to crack kidnapping cases!

That's the plea from the Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, who along with Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen briefed reporters on the province's latest crime statistics on Tuesday.

READ: Bolt investigating driver's alleged abduction attempt of 2 CT women

Statistics show Milnerton, Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu are leading the pack in cracking down on abductions among the top 30 stations in the Western Cape.

Moreover, the majority of incidents recorded in the province were related to hijacking or robbery.

Everyone works together to catch kidnappers, said Patekile, who advised against paying kidnappers a ransom.

"You don't pay for those demands. Report that to us so that we [work] jointly. What we found is that people as we negotiate, as we follow, they are paying the other side without us knowing."

READ: Khayelitsha residents in shock after kidnapped Abirah Dekhta found in town two

Patekile said this is very dangerous.

"And they now make a pattern to say that community or that particular nationality will definitely pay if we kidnap. Don't pay, allow us to do our job. We have been successful in that accord."

Cape Town has seen a string of kidnappings since the COVID-19 lockdown ended with mostly foreign nationals and, or business people or their relatives being targeted for a quick buck.