WC govt pleads for donations after Bonteheuwel fire leaves 45 people homeless

Forty-five people have been left without a roof over their heads.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is pleading for donations after a fire destroyed 15 structures and three homes in Bonteheuwel on Monday.

Forty-five people have been left without a roof over their heads.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the incident happened in Bessie and Boekenhout street.

“Fifteen children and 30 adults lost everything in this fire. Sadly, the extent of the fire damage could have been prevented if individuals did not slash the fire hose. I am appealing to the community members to advise who the individual is so that he can be arrested and accordingly charged for his reckless and irresponsible actions.”

McKenzie called on members of the public to reach out and help the victims.

“A plea for donations has been put out and anyone able to help or assist can directly drop off donations in Bessie Avenue or Boekenhout Street in Bonteheuwel.”