WC and NC team up in landmark deal to develop a green hydrogen hub

Alan Winde said it represents an important step in a collective drive towards energy resilience.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul have teamed up to sign a landmark deal to develop a green hydrogen hub.

This comes ahead of the inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town.

READ: WC govt to establish task team to address power cuts

The agreement will consolidate efforts towards a Western SADC Green Hydrogen Corridor.

Winde said it represents an important step in a collective drive towards energy resilience.

"I think there is a major opportunity here as the world is really grappling with how are we going to transition. I mean South Africa more so than most countries because of our predicament around our current energy shortages and because we are so reliant on carbon fuel energy system."

READ: WC govt pleased Transnet has included private sector as renewable energy partner

Winde said the Northern Cape produced a green hydrogen strategy first in South Africa.

"The Northern Cape is really blessed with the perfect conditions for solar renewable and between the Northern Cape and the Western Cape. If you take solar and wind together we've got ingredients from a renewable point of view, and we mustn't forget Namibia. Nambia I think is also doing some incredible work with this new market actually ahead of South Africa."