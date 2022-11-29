Walus revealed everything about Hani's killing before TRC, says lawyer

Chris Hani was shot dead in the driveway of his Sunward Park home in Boksburg by Walus who was arrested a while later.

JOHANNESBURG - The attorney for Janusz Walus said his client revealed all that he knows about the killing of Chris Hani in 1993.

There has been speculation of a wider conspiracy.

Attorney Julian Knight said Walus revealed everything before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission contrary to claims that he withheld information from a wider plot.

"If they were ever any hidden hand in the assassination, then that story would have died with Clive Derby-Lewis who was the author of this whole plan."

He said Walus spoke about what e did.

"I think it's well-documented in the court pleadings that he has basically disavowed the chance that he took and that he accepts that what he did was wrong."

Knight said his calculations are that Walus will be released this Thursday.

The Constitutional Court ruled that he must be released within 10 days after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola had continued to deny his parole.