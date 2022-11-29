Tshegofaso Pule's family determined to know where she took her last breath

The 28-year-old who was 8 months pregnant was murdered in June 2020 and her body was found hanging on a tree in Durban Deep.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tshegofatso Pule said it will reach out to her killer to find out exactly where she took her last breath.

The Johannesburg High Court found that her boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba orchestrated the crime by hiring his childhood friend Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule.

Shoba approached the court for leave to appeal his conviction and life sentence, but the court dismissed the application saying there were no prospects of success in a higher court.

While the family of Pule welcomed the recent judgment by the Johannesburg High Court to deny Shoba leave to appeal, her family seems far from closure.

"I thought I'm done with this, we are trying to close the chapter. It cut through the wound, it's what he is doing again, I think this guy is evil," said Pule’s aunt Busisiwe Mashiyane Zuma.

During Shoba's murder trial, Malephane told the Johannesburg High Court that after picking Pule up from Shoba's apartment he took her to a veld in Noordgesig where he shot her.

Then he took her lifeless body to Durban Deep less than 5km from his own home where he hanged her on a tree.

Pule’s family wants Malephane to take them to the exact spot where he ended her life.