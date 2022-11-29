Three more Durban beaches re-open after water quality improves

As the holiday season approaches, three more beaches have been re-opened in the city of eThekwini.

The re-opening of these beaches comes after tests by experts showed an improvement in the water quality.

The open beaches are the Country Club, Winkelespruit and Anstey's beaches.

Several Durban beaches were closed in August after high levels of E. coli were detected in the water.

The city says while these beaches are open to the public, the Umdloti, Langa and Bronze beaches remain closed.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that they were continuing to monitor the water quality.

"We are very excited that the quality of water continues to improve on our beach, we are working towards ensuring that all beaches are open, which is a clear indication that our city is open for business."