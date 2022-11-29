SPCA takes in 3 dogs that mauled EC woman to death

The 37-year-old was killed by the pit bulls on Sunday morning, while she was on her way to work in Port Alfred.

JOHANNESBURG - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has confiscated three dogs that mauled a woman to death in the Eastern Cape.

The 37-year-old was killed by the pit bulls on Sunday morning, while she was on her way to work in Port Alfred.

It's understood the dogs escaped a secured property by damaging the fencing.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu: "Three pit bulls allegedly responsible for the gruesome attack on the 37-year-old woman yesterday in Port Alfred have been taken away by the SPCA. The owner of the dogs lived in the vicinity. At this stage, the investigation remains as an inquest."