SA still among countries with most joblessness in the world - Stats SA

Unemployment dropped in the third quarter of this year by one percentage point from 33.9% to 32.9%.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that while the recent unemployment rate showed signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country remained among those with the most joblessness in the world.

In South Africa, 15.8 million people had a job in the third quarter, up from 14.9 million in the first quarter.

The recent jobs data shows a steady recovery in employment, with over 800,000 more jobs recorded this year.

But 7.7 million active job seekers remain without work, while 3.5 million are classified as discouraged job seekers.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that while this was concerning, there was no way of knowing if it was the highest rate in the world.

"If you look at countries like Djibouti and Equatorial Guinea, they do show higher levels of unemployment than us. We measure it quarterly but some of these countries are running labour force surveys once per year."

Before the pandemic, South Africa had well over 16 million people employed, and while the current figure stands at 15.8 million, the country seems well on its way to pre-pandemic levels.