SA's Lerena aiming for upset against WBA heavyweight champ Dubois

Kevin '2 Guns' Lerena and Daniel Dubois will fight on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

South Africa’s Kevin '2 Guns' Lerena will be fighting Britain's Daniel Dubois on Saturday 3 December 2022 for the WBA (Regular) heavyweight championship title. Picture: kevinlerena/Instagram
29 November 2022 13:28

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Kevin '2 Guns' Lerena will be take on Britain’s heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois for the WBA (Regular) heavyweight championship belt on Saturday.

Lerena and Dubois will fight on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to Bad Left Hook, this fight will be the fourth time that Lerena fights outside of South Africa, giving the 30-year-old an opportunity to be seen.

“I haven’t been this motivated in a long time,” he says. “I am all too aware that this is a big task ahead of me, but I am excited more than anything. It’s going to be quite something walking out in front of 65,000 fans in London — all rooting for Daniel — but we are coming to cause an upset and not just enjoy the occasion,” said the professional boxer to the website.

Lerena who brings fast hands, fitness and southpaw style called out Dubois in a social media post to make the fight happen.

“One of the hardest hitters on the planet doesn’t wanna fight a cruiserweight from SA @DynamiteDubois you certainly do hit hard BUT you can’t hit what you can’t see," said Lerena on Twitter.

Dubois is rebuilding his career following a defeat to Joe Joyce in 2020. The 25-year-old suffered a broken left orbital bone and nerve damage around the eye at the hands of the hard-hitting "Juggernaut" but has since gone 3-0, fighting twice in the United States.

SA’s Lerena has had 29 professional fights in his career and he's won 28 of them.

