SA records first 2022 summer initiation season death

Parliament's traditional affairs portfolio committee said it's concerned about the fatality even after it engaged extensively with all parties responsible for initiation in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded the first death of an initiate during the 2022 summer initiation season.

Parliamentarians have expressed their sadness over the recent death in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

The latest initiation season got underway earlier in November.

Last season saw at least 36 initiates die in the Eastern Cape.

In July, Members of Parliament (MPs) met with the National Initiation Oversight Committee, the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee, the National House of Traditional Leaders, the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and law enforcement agencies.

They wanted to ensure that there were practical measures in place to prevent the scale of initiative deaths seen in the country over the years.

One of the committee's main concerns was the general lack of compliance with the Customary Initiation Act and the mushrooming of illegal initiation schools that outnumber the legal schools as well as the admission of underage boys.

The CRL Rights Commission previously revealed that at least 700 initiates died in the Eastern Cape in under a decade.

MPs plan a follow-up oversight visit early in December.