SA move to ban Bain long overdue - Sars commissioner Kieswetter

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that the country's decision to ban global consultancy firm Bain and Co from tendering contracts in the public sector was long overdue.

The firm is accused of destabilising Sars and playing a major role in state capture during the leadership of former President Jacob Zuma.

The UK has also banned Bain and Co from public contracts for three years on allegations of attempting to collapse South Africa's finances.

The corrupt activities of Bain and Co were ousted to the public by former employee and whistleblower, Athol Williams.

He revealed at the state capture commission last year that the firm had a huge impact on state capture.

Kieswetter said that the firm had left immeasurable damage on the revenue service.

"We knew what we know now four years ago at least when the commission published its report, so yes, we could have acted earlier, we are clear unambiguously and have been since 2019 that Bain has a case to answer."

He said that Sars was still picking up from the effects of state capture.