Ramaphosa reiterates green hydrogen's 'enormous' potential for SA

Welcoming delegates at the Century City Conference Centre on Tuesday morning, Ramaphosa reiterated that green hydrogen was identified in the investment plan as one of the four "big frontiers" of the country's Just Energy Transition.

"Indicating that it has huge growth and investment potential. But on the back of that, it has enormous job creation potential as well and an overriding improvement of the economic lives of our people."

Ramaphosa said that South Africa did have the existing and future potential to produce green hydrogen.

Government said that according to the Just Energy Transition, it's estimated that South Africa will need approximately $98 billion over the next five years to enable a just transition.