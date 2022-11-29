Ramaphosa opens first-ever Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town

The government touted green energy as a game-changer for the country and there are plans between the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces to build a green hydrogen corridor.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa buckles under rolling power cuts and high fuel prices President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the first-ever Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has to move in a new direction.

"Some people fear this just energy transition and I say through this, we will be able to open up new sectors in our economy that are going to create many more jobs."

The president said upskilling is paramount.

"We are also going to send people to various parts of the world to see how they have managed their own transition from fossil fuel to renewables."