PP impeachment inquiry dismisses application to remove evidence leaders

Advocates Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Mayosi have been accused of racism and unfairness by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, largely over sharing the legal earnings of lawyers who did work for the Public Protector’s office.

CAPE TOWN - There’s been heated debate in Parliament's Section 194 committee over whether the evidence leaders in the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry should be dismissed.

But with the exception of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), most parties have viewed this application as frivolous, and yet another attempt to stall and derail proceedings.

Evidence leaders Bawa and Mayosi said that the public outrage they had been accused of causing had been exaggerated and a distortion of the facts.

The earnings of both black and white lawyers were flighted during the testimony which lawyer Dali Mpofu argued was racially motivated and caused mayhem.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)’s Marie Sukers: "Those providing services to the state must understand the details of payments they receive can be reviewed in committee and with the public."

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Mimmy Gondwe: "There were six attempts to stall the work of this committee. They are consistent and they are all aimed at stalling our work and delaying the work we have to do as a committee."

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Bekizwe Nkosi said that the committee had been patient long enough.

"We can go to court to compel the Public Protector to participate directly in this process and have it finished."

Despite the EFF supporting the removal application, chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, said that the committee was largely in agreement that no case had been made for the removal of the evidence leaders.