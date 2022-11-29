Health Dept looks to solar power for SA's hospitals

The health department said the partnership is part of efforts to mitigate the impact of load shedding and to reduce overstraining of hospitals' backup generators.

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the National Health Department are conducting a feasibility study on the roll-out of solar panels at healthcare facilities.

They teamed up with scientists from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said the Department of Health is on the right track with its efforts to get more hospitals exempted from load shedding.

"This is a work in progress and the inclusion of the North West facilities is part of the commitment made by the minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla that no province will be left behind. Although due to technical challenges some of the hospitals across the country will take time to be exempted."