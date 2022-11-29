Lebeya: Hawks have secured 68 statements on Phala Phala farm burglary

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said that they had now secured 68 statements related to the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said that they had now secured 68 statements related to the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

It’s alleged that the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of foreign currency that was concealed in the president’s furniture.

In June, former prisons boss, Arthur Fraser, opened a case against Ramaphosa, alleging that he hid the incident from the police.

The Hawks’ Lebeya said that the matter was receiving attention.

"We are continuing with the investigation. We have got professional investigators, senior officers, and the prosecutors are also looking at this, so whatever we are recording is in line with the law."

In the meantime, the president has denied any wrongdoing.