Joemat-Pettersson: Janusz Walus owes his life to the ANC government

Police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said that Walus was only alive because the ANC liberated the country and changed the Constitution and terrorism laws.

CAPE TOWN - Police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said that Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, owed his life to the African National Congress (ANC).

She said that had Walus not been charged under a democratic dispensation, he would have been executed under previous apartheid laws governing terrorism.

Joemat-Pettersson was taking part in the National Assembly debate on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill.

When enacted into law, the bill will improve South Africa’s adherence to international best practices in combatting financial crimes and corruption and the funding of terrorism.

The Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill has been welcomed by most parties.

It also comes as the country faces greylisting for non-compliance in preventing money laundering and corruption.

Joemat-Pettersson used the debate to react to the pending release of Walus following the Constitutional Court ruling.

"Janus Walusz was sentenced under an apartheid law and under a new constitution, his life sentence through hanging was converted to life imprisonment. So, he, in fact, has his life and owes his life to this ANC government."

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the bill would go a long way in preventing terrorism.

"The adoption of the effective legislation will counter terrorist attacks and international terrorism in general, including the financing of terrorism."

The bill has been passed by the National Assembly and will now go to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence.