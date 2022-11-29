Janusz Walus to be released on Thursday

In a landmark ruling last week the Constitutional Court set aside Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola’s March 2020 decision to refuse Walus parole - ordering his release within 10 days.

JOHANNESBURG - The attorney for Janusz Walus who assassinated South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani said his client is set to be released this Thursday.

Attorney Julian Knight argued that this is 10 calendar days which include weekends.

He also argued that his client never applied for residency and, therefore, should be deported.

This is despite the Department of Home Affairs granting Walus an exemption to serve his parole period in South Africa.

"The minister doesn't have the power to grant a special dispensation because no application has been made by the applicant for that status."

Polish-born Walus had his South African citizenship revoked in 2017.

The exemption contained a condition that Walus may not use any travel document or passport issued by the embassy of Poland.