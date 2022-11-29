Go

Janusz Walus stabbed in prison just days before his release on parole

Walus is due to be released on parole after serving a life sentence for the assassination of SACP leader Chris Hani 1993.

In this file photo taken on 23 June 1997, Janusz Walus, who was charged with the 10 April 1993 killing of South African Communist Party Secretary-General Chris Hani, poses during a Truth and Reconcilliation Commission hearing concerning their amnesty in Benoni, east of Johannesburg. Picture: WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP
In this file photo taken on 23 June 1997, Janusz Walus, who was charged with the 10 April 1993 killing of South African Communist Party Secretary-General Chris Hani, poses during a Truth and Reconcilliation Commission hearing concerning their amnesty in Benoni, east of Johannesburg. Picture: WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP
29 November 2022 18:00

CAPE TOWN - Janusz Walus has been stabbed in prison.

The Correctional Services Department said that he was in a stable condition.

A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but it's alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit.

READ MORE:
• Joemat-Pettersson: Janusz Walus owes his life to the ANC government
Janusz Walus to be released on Thursday
Hani's killer, Walus, granted residence in SA to serve out parole - Motsoaledi

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo: "Our healthcare officials are attending to him and we can state that he is currently stable and every necessary care will be afforded to him. It is alleged that inmate Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit."

Walus is due to be released on parole after serving a life sentence for the assassination of SACP leader Chris Hani 1993.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA