Janusz Walus stabbed in prison just days before his release on parole

Walus is due to be released on parole after serving a life sentence for the assassination of SACP leader Chris Hani 1993.

CAPE TOWN - Janusz Walus has been stabbed in prison.

The Correctional Services Department said that he was in a stable condition.

A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but it's alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo: "Our healthcare officials are attending to him and we can state that he is currently stable and every necessary care will be afforded to him. It is alleged that inmate Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit."

