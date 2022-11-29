It's D-Day for Masizole Manqasela to reapply for DA membership

Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders on Monday terminated Mnqasela's party membership saying he made a disparaging remark about the party or decisions of its structures during a press briefing this past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Western Cape Provincial Legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela had a Tuesday deadline to reapply for membership in the party.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders on Monday terminated Mnqasela's party membership saying he made a disparaging remark about the party or decisions of its structures during a press briefing this past weekend.

Democratic Alliance said Mnqasela's remarks are in violation of the term set out in a letter sent to him by the party's federal executive.

It instructs him not to make disparaging remarks about the party or any decisions made by the DA's party structures.

The DA filed a motion of no confidence in Mqasela last week.

Briefing the media over the weekend, he called the move a political witch hunt.