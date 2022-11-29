Impeachment inquiry: First witness to testify in Mkhwebane's defence

The inquiry has been considering Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office but is yet to hear her responses to the testimony heard over the last four months.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is set to hear from the first witness to testify in her defence on Tuesday.

But her lawyer Dali Mpofu said it pre-empts the outcome of an application lodged on Monday for the removal of the evidence leaders.

The committee for the inquiry is yet to deliberate on the application.

Mpofu said witnesses they have requested to testify before the inquiry, appear reluctant to testify.

The committee will be asked to subpoena them.

They include Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, acting Public Protector Gcaleka Kholeka and Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone.

But Mpofu said the inquiry is jumping the gun by planning to hear from their first witness until it has properly considered Mkhwebane’s complaints against evidence leaders Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Mayosi.

Mkhwebane’s first witness is a complainant in the matter against the National Arts Council, in whose favour Mkhwebane found.

"It’s a joke to waste the taxpayers’ money on something this important and then just pretend that the public protector has said nothing when she has made very serious submissions here."

Mpofu said a complaint is pending to the legal practice council over the display of legal fees earned by lawyers, who did work for the Office of the Public Protector, without prior consultation, and out of context.