'I just lost it': Will Smith opens up to Trevor Noah about that Oscars slap

Actor Will Smith has spoken out about the infamous Oscars slap on 'The Daily Show' with Trevor Noah.

FILE: US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 27 March 2022. Picture: Robyn Beck/AFP
29 November 2022 15:46

CAPE TOWN - Actor Will Smith has spoken out about the infamous Oscars slap on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

In March this year, Smith slapped Oscars host Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut.

Smith was banned from attending the prestigious awards for ten years, despite apologising for his behaviour.

“That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There’s many nuances and complexities to it, you know. But at the end of the day, I just lost it, you know.”, Smith said.

The movie star said he was going through something that night but said it did not justify his behaviour.

“I guess the thing that was most painful for me is I took my hard and made it hard for other people… and I understood when they say hurt people, hurt people.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to the interview.

