'I just lost it': Will Smith opens up to Trevor Noah about that Oscars slap

CAPE TOWN - Actor Will Smith has spoken out about the infamous Oscars slap on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

In March this year, Smith slapped Oscars host Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut.

Smith was banned from attending the prestigious awards for ten years, despite apologising for his behaviour.

“That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There’s many nuances and complexities to it, you know. But at the end of the day, I just lost it, you know.”, Smith said.

The movie star said he was going through something that night but said it did not justify his behaviour.

“I guess the thing that was most painful for me is I took my hard and made it hard for other people… and I understood when they say hurt people, hurt people.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to the interview.

It’s been months, but I still refuse to watch ANYTHING having to do with WS, not a commercial, video or documentary. I know he doesn’t care about my opinion, but there it is. ' e1caifan (@j_ricardov) November 29, 2022

We absolutely love will smith we know this guy as a great actor cute teenagers like we were and grew up with him

I mean we all make mistakes that was a hell of an interview from Trevor right there

wow absolutely honorable humble and forgiving ' Natalie (@Natty0909) November 29, 2022

Loads of "you know" in there, but a great interview. I still have trouble looking at Will without feeling disappointed by his reaction that night,(& before I hear any nonsense, that's normal when you admire someone) but I am so glad Will chose Trevor to do this with. ' Yvonne-(Brazen Hussy) (@yvylew) November 29, 2022

I don’t like where Trevor took this. I don’t think he stood up for his fellow comedians. This was an attack on his art and ushered in violence towards other comedians out there working the road.



That saying I am a big fan, I just think he missed the mark on this interview. ' Scott (@skuzzy8u) November 29, 2022

It wasn’t an attack on art, it was a poorly executed and equally poorly timed reaction for a joke made against his wife, during a season when they had let so many jokes slide by over and over again. ' D.K. Uzoukwu (@DKuzNY) November 29, 2022