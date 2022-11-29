Gauteng's Lesufi to meet with the Khulumani Support Group

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi promised to visit them and address their challenges after the tripartite alliances' protest outside the Constitutional Court at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is set to meet with the Khulumani Support Group on Tuesday, which has been camping outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg for several months.

The group is demanding the government compensate victims of human rights violations experienced during the apartheid era.

While the ANC, SACP and Cosatu were protesting against the judgment ordering the release of Chris Hani's killer from prison - they also came across a group of elderly people who have been camping outside the Constitutional Court for months.

They told Lesufi that despite their decision to camp outside the court, the government had shown no interest in listening to them.

Lesufi told them he would look into some of their demands and promised to return on Tuesday for an update.

They have previously met with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola but were not happy with his proposals.

The Khulumani Support Group is among other things demanding reparations to people who lost family members pre-1994.