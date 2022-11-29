Gauteng DA says Maile admitted plan to place Emfuleni in administration failed

The Democratic Alliance says Maile admitted to this in a written note, while responding to questions it tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile has admitted that the plan to put the Emfuleni Local Municipality under administration has failed.

The municipality was put under administration in 2018, following a R1 billion irregular expenditure bill.

The party said that Maile admitted that although some of the issues that led to the municipality being put under administration have been solved, others had not been addressed.

The party said that the new MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mzi Khumalo, should find another strategy for the municipality.

Eskom was recently granted an order by the Pretoria High Court to attach the municipality's assets in order to repay its R1.3 billion debt.

DA spokesperson Solly Msimanga said that more progress should have been made by now.

"Very much concerned that even after three years of the municipality being put under administration, service delivery has actually plummeted in the municipality. We are now in the worse financial controls in the municipality, with the vehicles being attached," said Msimanga.