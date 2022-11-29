EC police search for owners of dogs that mauled woman to death

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police are searching for the owners of the dogs who mauled a woman to death in Port Alfred.

The 37-year-old woman was on her way to work when she was attacked by the dogs.

She sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The police said the breed and number of dogs are unknown at this stage.

This incident follows calls for a ban on pit bulls as pets after a spate of fatal attacks.

It's understood that a security official attended to the injured woman and called the police, but she died before receiving medical attention.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said there were apparently two people who witnessed the attack, but they're searching for them.

"Two males witnessed the attack and ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident and we believe that the two males who witnessed this incident can provide crucial information to our investigation. Anyone who may know the owner of the dogs, as well as the two males, is asked to contact SAPS [South African Police Serivice] Port Alfred."