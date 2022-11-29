EC liquor traders warned against selling alcohol to underage patrons

With the end of the school year fast approaching, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board has warned liquor establishments to not host any pens-down events.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has issued a stern warning to liquor traders over hosting end-of-year school parties.

The board said that its inspectors would be deployed throughout the province to make sure liquor establishments were not selling alcohol to young people.

In June this year, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board revoked the licence of Enyobeni Tavern after 21 young people died through suffocation from overcrowding.

The board’s spokesperson, Mgwebi Msiya, said that it had launched a campaign against pens down culture, which it described as disastrous and abhorrent.

He said that any establishment found selling alcohol to underage people would be shut down permanently.

"We also wish for members of the community to report any cases of these suspected pens down parties to the Eastern Cape Liquor Board or the SAPS office so that we ensure we prevent the recurrence of the Enyobeni incident."

Msiya has also urged parents to encourage learners to find other means of celebrating that do not involve indulging in alcohol.