EC ANC agrees to meet with other provinces over some top six positions

Provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukaitobi says it's approaching other princes with gender parity and infusing the younger generation into leadership positions in mind.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape's Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) agreed to meet with other provinces to deliberate over the positions of secretary general, deputy secretary general and treasurer general of the party.

This comes ahead of the ANC's 55th national elective conference due to be held in mid-December.

The party held a media briefing following a special PEC meeting on Monday.

The province - which is sending the second largest delegation to the 55th conference - wants party President Cyril Ramaphosa to get a second term and it's thrown its weight behind the current national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

Provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukaitobi said it's approaching other provinces with gender parity and infusing the younger generation into leadership positions in mind.

He said it's important for the party in the Eastern Cape to meet with its Mpumalanga counterpart.

"Therefore, we have got more similarities with Mpumalanga than any other provinces, except in a few positions of the deputy president and TG [treasurer general].

"Now we'll have to meet with Mpumalanga so that we can convince each other about how do we consolidate the unity of the organisation, how do we ensure that test towards the renewal organisation is a little bit better..."