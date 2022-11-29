CT duo handed lengthy jail terms for killing GotG volunteer Ameerodien Noordien

Gift of the Givers volunteer worker, Ameerodien Noordien, was caught in gang crossfire near his Hanover Park home in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town men have been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the murder of a Gift of the Givers volunteer worker more than four years ago.

Twenty-year-old Ameerodien Noordien was caught in gang crossfire near his Hanover Park home in 2018.

Sentencing was handed down on Monday.

A young and hopeful Noordien was walking to a shop in Surwood Walk one Friday night in October 2018, when bullets came out of nowhere, hitting him in the back and one in the head.

The 20-year-old had just started working for the humanitarian aid group, the Gift of the Givers, 10 months earlier.

Now, the Western Cape High Court has ordered his killers, Adrian Carelse and Raiden Lekutu, to 25 years in prison.

They've been found guilty of murder, the illegal possession of a firearm, as well as attempting to murder three other people.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, has welcomed the sentence.

"Ameerodien tried to find a better life for himself and his family to escape the tentacles of gangsterism in his area," Sooliman said.

At the time of his murder, Noordien's mentor, Ali Sablay, described him as a quiet and respectful young man who never missed a day of work and always had a smile on his face.