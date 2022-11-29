Children under 4 record highest drownings in SA, says NSRI

The finding is on par with international studies and warns parents to diligently supervise their children, especially in light of the upcoming festive season.

CAPE TOWN - A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) study revealed that children under the age of four have the highest prevalence of drownings among all the age categories in South Africa.

Local research data shows 2,755 drownings were recorded over a six-year period.

NSRI officials on Monday presented data from the peer-reviewed study that looked at drownings between 2016 and 2021.

The results of the study show that the average number of drownings in South Africa annually stands at around 1,477.

Kwazulu-Natal has registered the highest number of fatalities.

Executive director of drowning prevention at the NSRI, Doctor Jill Fortuin said men represent 81% of all the drownings over the period under review, which can be attributed to more risky behaviour.

"The drowning incidents amongst the 0 to four year age group is of huge concern. It is the highest drowning burden across all the age groups."

Fortuin said low-and-middle-income countries are the most affected by drownings as they carry 90% of the global drowning burden.

The Eastern Cape has registered the second-highest number, with 1,869 drownings recorded over this period.

It is followed by Gauteng, which has 1,006 reported and the fourth province is the Western Cape with 864 drownings.