Cable theft attempt leaves Joburg south residents in the dark

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in the South of Johannesburg took to the streets after almost three days without electricity due to a major outage at the Moffat Power Station.

City Power blamed the outage on ongoing cable theft and the vandalism of its infrastructure.

Suburbs including Tulisa Park, Steeldale, Moffat View, Electron and Elands Park have been affected since Saturday.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the power utility has come across several challenges in its efforts to restore power.

"Five medium voltage cables running in the tunnel underground were actually burned in an attempted cable theft. The tunnel is currently also flooded with water - which makes repair work very difficult. Therefore, we have to basically pump out the water before we can continue with the work and this is really delaying the progress."

Unfortunately, said Mangena, the power will remain off until the cables are replaced.