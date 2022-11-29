Cabinet nearly done with bill to end SABC's money woes, Parly committee told

Communications and Digital Technologies Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane told Parliament that the SABC Bill would also address the funding gap left by the non-payment of TV licences.

CAPE TOWN - Communications and Digital Technologies Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane said that Cabinet was almost done with a new bill to end the SABC’s financial woes.

Mapulane also said that the era of bailouts for the struggling public broadcaster would come to an end next year.

He told Parliament that the SABC Bill would also address the funding gap left by the non-payment of TV licences.

Mapulane and the SABC on Tuesday briefed the National Assembly communications committee about ongoing concerns raised by the Auditor-General.

The SABC Bill went out for public comment last year after Cabinet approved its publication.

Mapulane said that they were now in the final stages of finalising the SABC Bill that would be coming before Parliament after Cabinet.

He said that the bill would address the SABC’s finances and separate its public mandate and commercial activities.

"So the bill will seek to ensure that the public mandate is sufficiently funded from the fiscus and to separate it from its commercial activities so that the SABC can sustain itself."

He said that bailouts for the SABC would come to an end next year.

"So next year is very important for the entity because it’s going to be the last year the SABC will be receiving a bailout, so it’s the last year of funding from the fiscus for a bailout."

He said that the new funding structure in the bill would also address the non-payment of TV licences, which hampers the company’s operations.