ANC awaits report on party's political stability in Free State, says Mabe

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party is waiting for a report on the state of the organisation in the Free State.

This follows reports that two regions - Mangaung and Lejweleputswa - held parallel elective conferences as a long-standing feud between different factions rages on.

Mabe said the Free State was on the agenda at Monday's ANC's national working committee meeting.

Some party members in the Free State called for the national leadership to intervene - once again.

They accuse convener Mxolisi Dukwana of using underhanded tactics to remain in power.

The province is yet to hold its provincial elective conference.

Furthermore, the Free State struggled to replace former long-standing chairperson Ace Magashule since his election to national office in 2017.

Mabe said the ANC cannot comment as yet.

"Of course, we will get a full report from our own organisers and even our deployees in our province so that we do not really come across commenting on what we are seeing through this snippet, we get full reports. Very often on media reports around this, it's not necessary in sync with the internal report that we get in the organisation."